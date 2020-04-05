Qwertycoin (QWC) Trading 21.7% Higher Over Last Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $503,493.00 and $21,013.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 98.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

