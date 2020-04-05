QYNO Price Tops $0.0004 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, QYNO has traded up 62.1% against the US dollar. One QYNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $438.22 and approximately $13.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org.

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

