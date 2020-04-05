QYNO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.00 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, QYNO has traded 128% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QYNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. QYNO has a total market cap of $588.37 and approximately $7.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QYNO alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QYNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QYNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.