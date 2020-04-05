Radium Market Capitalization Hits $1.55 Million (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Radium has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $2,188.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00005669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018612 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001595 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Radium Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,991,984 coins and its circulating supply is 3,975,139 coins. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

