Ragnarok Market Cap Tops $7,648.71 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $7,648.71 and $618.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded up 59.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.45 or 0.02566689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00201235 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,492,154 coins and its circulating supply is 16,070,743 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

