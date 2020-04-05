Raiden Network Token (RDN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $627,150.00

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0769 or 0.00001131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, DDEX, OKEx and Bilaxy. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $3.91 million and $627,150.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005646 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008229 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX, OKEx, Bibox, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, DDEX, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

