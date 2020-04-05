Raise (RAISE) Price Reaches $0.0124 on Major Exchanges

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Raise token can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a total market capitalization of $155,777.77 and $5,311.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.51 or 0.02585206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken.

Raise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

