Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.41.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of RPD traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 881,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,068. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,342,502.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,165 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,646. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,189,000 after purchasing an additional 182,019 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,095,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,366,000 after purchasing an additional 648,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rapid7 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,371,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Rapid7 by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 900,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,431,000 after acquiring an additional 120,273 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 890,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,911,000 after acquiring an additional 40,502 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

