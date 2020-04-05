Rapids Trading 33.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Rapids has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $233,570.04 and approximately $391.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.65 or 0.02572264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00199686 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

