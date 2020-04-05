Rate3 (RTE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $378,085.98

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, DEx.top, FCoin and IDEX. Rate3 has a market cap of $378,085.98 and approximately $51,617.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00055319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.77 or 0.04720226 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00068131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037088 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009674 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ABCC, DEx.top, Bibox, BitForex, HADAX, DDEX, Coinrail, FCoin, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

