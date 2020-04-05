Raven Protocol Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $423,247.23 and $3,500.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.47 or 0.02586985 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00201641 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,199,800,027 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

