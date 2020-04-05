Ravencoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.16 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Graviex and Cryptohub. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $90.95 million and $4.16 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.02557343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 76.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00200287 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054339 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033506 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,877,950,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Nanex, Cryptopia, Graviex, TradeOgre, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, QBTC, IDCM and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

