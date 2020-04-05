RChain (RHOC) Price Reaches $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded up 8% against the dollar. One RChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, IDEX and AirSwap. RChain has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $1,949.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.02603082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00201856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About RChain

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, ChaoEX, IDEX, Bitinka, OOOBTC, BitMart, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

