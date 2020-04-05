RealChain (RCT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $102,162.38 and $5,629.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain (RCT) is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,200,794 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

