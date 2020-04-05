Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $25,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $128.86 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $257.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RETA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective (up from $308.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.