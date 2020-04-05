Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Coinrail, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $1.53 million and $25,619.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Kucoin, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

