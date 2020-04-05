RED (RED) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. One RED token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. RED has a market capitalization of $229,998.21 and $4,270.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00599204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007682 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000285 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

