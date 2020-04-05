ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 16.8% This Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $19.56 million and $24,188.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00995121 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00175764 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007166 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000440 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00069611 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Crex24, BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Upbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.