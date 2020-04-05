Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 765 ($10.06).

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDW. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 930 ($12.23) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.75) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Redrow to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th.

LON RDW opened at GBX 313.20 ($4.12) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.65. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 293 ($3.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 850.76 ($11.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 615.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 669.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

