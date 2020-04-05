Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Bittrex and Cobinhood. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $180,984.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.48 or 0.02599568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00202143 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046702 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,877,236,401 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Bibox, Upbit, DDEX, Bittrex, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

