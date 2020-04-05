Refereum (RFR) Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $344,941.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Gate.io, OKEx and DDEX. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.02574330 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 114.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00200637 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,877,236,401 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx, Cobinhood, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

