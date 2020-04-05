Remme Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Remme has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $86,878.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Tidex, Kuna and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000718 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.68 or 0.04708323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00068026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037123 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009628 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003383 BTC.

About Remme

Remme is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official website is remme.io. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Kuna, Hotbit, Gate.io and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

