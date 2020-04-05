Ren (REN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.75 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Ren token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, OKEx, Kyber Network and DDEX. Ren has a total market cap of $43.10 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ren has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.76 or 0.04473950 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00068472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037041 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009523 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,253,651 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx, Binance, IDEX, Tidex, Kyber Network, UEX and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.