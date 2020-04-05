Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 103,433 Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 103,433 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.37% of U.S. Auto Parts Network worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRTS. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 4th quarter worth about $945,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,515,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Auto Parts Network alerts:

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, CEO Lev Peker sold 23,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $53,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $62.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 103.94%. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.