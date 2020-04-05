Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,800,297 Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,780,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800,297 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.28% of Advaxis worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advaxis by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advaxis stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. Advaxis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 3,108.18% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

