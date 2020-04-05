Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 9,800 Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.60% of IMPINJ worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IMPINJ by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in IMPINJ by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in IMPINJ by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in IMPINJ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IMPINJ by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PI. BidaskClub raised shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

In other IMPINJ news, Director Daniel Patrick Gibson bought 48,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $889,685.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,570.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $213,618.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,628.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 105,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,700 and sold 23,294 shares valued at $594,958. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. IMPINJ Inc has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. IMPINJ’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

