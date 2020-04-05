Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Childrens Place at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Childrens Place by 1,145.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 149,690 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Childrens Place by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,607,000 after buying an additional 146,229 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Childrens Place by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 176,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 90,570 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after acquiring an additional 37,557 shares during the last quarter.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.15.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Childrens Place Inc has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Childrens Place news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 8,500 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $146,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

