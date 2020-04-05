Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.45% of SandRidge Energy worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 32,761 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 287,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,576 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 199,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SandRidge Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 168.38%. The firm had revenue of $59.85 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.