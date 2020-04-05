Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 14,567 Shares of Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of Global Water Resources worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Global Water Resources by 20.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Global Water Resources by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter worth $40,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.45. Global Water Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 6.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0241 per share. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

Global Water Resources Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.