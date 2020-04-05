Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 159,400 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.23% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,709,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 45,566 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 977,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 336,979 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 589,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 169,640 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 340,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $37,647.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,450 shares of company stock valued at $416,221. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.96. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 53.79% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. The company had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNMK shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.