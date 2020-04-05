Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 20,500 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Eagle Bancorp worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EGBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $57.38.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

