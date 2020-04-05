Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 73,400 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 260.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Canada Goose worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOS opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.59.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $342.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOS. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

