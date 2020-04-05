Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 45,093 Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,093 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Plexus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Plexus by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Plexus stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,000.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

