Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Constellium worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. Constellium NV has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellium NV will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Constellium from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

