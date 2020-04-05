Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Weis Markets worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1,049.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMK opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $902.39 million for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.51%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

