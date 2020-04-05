Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 107.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Tivity Health worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,899,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,645,000 after acquiring an additional 75,372 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

TVTY stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. Tivity Health Inc has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $247.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.97.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15). Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Wills purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,436.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sara Finley purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,565 shares of company stock worth $319,255. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

