Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.75% of Alphatec worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 228,289 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

ATEC stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 154.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Sponsel purchased 11,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $49,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $96,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $428,500 in the last ninety days. 34.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.