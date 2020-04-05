Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 2,339.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182,404 shares of the department store operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.99% of J C Penney worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,402,004 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,914,502 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 44,815 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,039,945 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 632,310 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in J C Penney by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 608,500 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JCP opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. J C Penney Company Inc has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The department store operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

