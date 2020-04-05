Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.89% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $254.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $289,100.00. Also, Director Molly Curl purchased 1,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Insiders acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $413,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

