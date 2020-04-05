Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 43,550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.90% of InfuSystem worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $8.99 on Friday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

In other news, Director Scott Shuda sold 169,960 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $1,422,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,345 shares of company stock valued at $69,076 in the last quarter.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU).

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.