Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.77% of Spero Therapeutics worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the period. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Spero Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 336.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

