Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 671,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Ross Stores by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 370,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,741,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 61,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. BidaskClub cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.87.

Shares of ROST opened at $74.75 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

