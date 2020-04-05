Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of American Equity Investment Life worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla purchased 4,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,207.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $5,619.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.