Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 224,721 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.27% of Orion Group worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 1,207.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 645,667 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Shares of ORN opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORN shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.68.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.