Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of OneSmart International Edun Gr worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONE opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ONE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

