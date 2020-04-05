Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 102.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of Tredegar worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 17,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG opened at $14.24 on Friday. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

