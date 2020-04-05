Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.02% of Lydall worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Lydall during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lydall during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Lydall by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Lydall during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LDL opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $111.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.41.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). Lydall had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $193.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Lydall from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised Lydall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lydall presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

