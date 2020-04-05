Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.18% of Navios Maritime worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE NM opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 million, a P/E ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.26. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 31.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $118.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Navios Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

