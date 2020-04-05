Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PacWest Bancorp worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $545,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PACW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

PACW stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Robert Burke bought 1,500 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at $708,257.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Yung bought 4,300 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $98,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 77,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,772.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $474,232. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

