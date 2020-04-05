Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $3.38 Million in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 161,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Alexander & Baldwin as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $136,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 334,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,797.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $239,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALEX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

ALEX opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.